The Texas ACG Capital Connection is the largest and most significant private equity event in Texas and the Southwest. This national conference typically brings together more than 100 of the nation’s leading private equity and mezzanine firms to Texas representing in excess of $100 billion of capital available for investment.

The event enables business owners, executives, intermediaries and other service providers in the Southwest to network with the nation’s leading sources of private equity and debt capital.

The conference, hosted by the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) chapters in Houston, Dallas / Fort Worth and Central Texas, will offer the perspectives of top business leaders on the critical issues impacting M&A, financing and the economic outlook for domestic and international companies.