Texas A&M Annual Municipal School Vendor Show

The Annual TEEX Municipal Fire Training School will be conducted July 20–25, 2025.

The Vendor Exhibition coincides with Student Registration and will be held on Sunday, July 20, at Reed Arena on Texas A&M University’s west campus. Student enrollment is expected to be around 1,000. In addition, over 300 guest instructors will be in College Station to assist with the school.

When: July 20, 2025

Where: Texas A&M University, Reed Arena 730 Olsen Boulevard College Station, TX 77845