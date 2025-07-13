Texas A&M Annual Industrial School Vendor Show

The Annual TEEX Industrial Fire Training School will be conducted July 13–18, 2025.

Student registration and the vendor exhibition will be held on Sunday, July 13, at TEEX Brayton Fire Training Field in the H.D. Smith Operations Complex (Building 25). The Industrial Vendor Show runs concurrent with Student Registration. Student Registration is expected to bring in over 900 students and instructors.

When: July 13, 2025

Where: TEEX Brayton Fire Training Field H.D. Smith Building 25, Room 122 1595 Nuclear Science Road College Station, TX 77845