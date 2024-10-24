TenForce Houston Power Mixer 2024

Join the TenForce Power Mixer at TopGolf in Webster, TX, on October 24th to swap EHS strategies with April Hanes from Chevron Philips, network with industry peers and have fun perfecting your golf swing.

Food, drinks, and a little friendly competition—the perfect mix of business and play!

What’s in it for you?

• Hear from April Hanes, Environmental Compliance Technician at Chevron Phillips, as she shares how her team is driving sustainability, safety, and operational efficiency.

• Chat with Julia, President of TenForce USA, and other industry leaders about making your EHS processes leaner and smarter—all while perfecting your drive, both in business and on the green.

• Watch a live demo of TenForce's Audit Management to see how it helps maintain a safer shop floor, prevent incidents, create an audit trail, and improve risk management and compliance.

• And of course, tuck into appetizers and drinks.

Schedule

• 5:00 PM: Welcome Drinks & Food

• 5:30 PM: Opening Keynote

• 6:00 PM: Live Demonstrations

• 6:30 PM: Start networking, food & drinks, golfing, and having a good time

Ready to take a swing at transforming your EHS strategy? Spots are limited so join us for an evening of networking, learning, and play.

When: October 24, 2024 5:00pm to 8:00pm

Where: TopGolf, 21401 Gulf Fwy, Webster, TX 77598

Register here