TCEQ Environmental Trade Fair & Conference

Agency staff leads over 100 courses and discussions at the Environmental Trade Fair and Conference.

Topics include air and water permitting, oil and gas, industrial and solid waste management, compliance and enforcement, and remediation programs.

The TCEQ has proudly offered professional development and training for over 30 years. Attendees from across the environmental sector will join TCEQ staff at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center for learning and development opportunities.

ETFC Classrooms

The Environmental Trade Fair and Conference offers more than 100 classroom presentations in 13 different educational tracks.

Exhibit Hall Highlights

In 2024, more than 300 exhibiting companies registered for the exhibit hall floor.

When: June 3-4, 2025

Where: Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio, TX