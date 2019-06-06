TCC/ACIT Awards Banquet

The Texas Chemical Council (TCC) recognizes its members for demonstrated commitment and exemplary results toward safe operations, community awareness, emergency response, and security and pollution prevention. TCC promotes and celebrates advances and successful programs in the chemical industry through a number of different platforms. Chief among these is our Safety Awards and Caring for Texas Awards, which are presented at the annual TCC Awards Banquet.

Reception 6:00 - 7:00 pm

Dinner 7:00 pm

Awards Ceremony 7:30 - 9:30 pm