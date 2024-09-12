TCA Pasadena Rodeo Hospitality Tent Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Cook-Off

We will be located on the Midway again this Year!

Award Winning BBQ and Catering provided by Base Camp Cookers!!

We are looking for Sponsors!!!

Why do you want to Sponsor this event??

For the AMAZING TCC networking opportunities, direct marketing reach to YOUR target audience, and access to the "Best Tent" at the Rodeo!!

Houston Region Plant Managers will receive wristbands to our TCA Pasadena Rodeo Hospitality Tent for our

Exclusive Thursday VIP and Sponsor Night (invitation only for TCC members and TCA Cook-Off Sponsors).

They will also receive wristbands for Friday & Saturday to share with their leadership teams and staff.

(See listing below of all the TCC and Partner companies invited to our TCA Hospitality Tent)

Sponsorship Opportunities

*Presenting Sponsor ($12,000) - VIP Passes to Mayor's Rodeo Suite, Speaking at VIP Reception,

25 VIP Passes for Thursday, 50 Passes for both Friday & Saturday, and much more!

*Diamond Sponsor ($7,500) - Speaking opportunity during Friday or Saturday dinner, 18 VIP Passes for Thursday,

30 Passes for both Friday & Saturday, and much more!

*Platinum Sponsor ($5,000) - 12 VIP Passes for Thursday, 25 Passes for both Friday & Saturday, and much more!

*Gold Sponsor ($3,500) - 8 VIP Passes for Thursday, 20 Passes for both Friday and Saturday, and much more!

*Silver Sponsor ($2,500) - 5 VIP Passes for Thursday, 15 Passes for both Friday and Saturday, and much more!

*Bronze Sponsor ($1,000) - 2 VIP Passes for Thursday, 10 Passes for both Friday and Saturday, and much more!

*Friends of TCA ($500) - 1 VIP Pass for Thursday, 2 Passes for both Friday and Saturday, and much more!

Schedule of Hospitality Tent

Thursday, September 12th - 5:30 - 10:00 P.M. VIP and Sponsor Appreciation Evening

Sponsors enjoy networking with TCC Plant Managers & Representatives

Whiskey Tasting starts at 5:30 and Reception begins at 6:00

Followed by live entertainment and serving award-winning fajitas

Friday, September 13th - 6:00pm - 11:00 P.M.

Saturday, September 14th - 6:00pm - 11:00 P.M.

Enjoy award-winning BBQ, beverages, live entertainment

& networking each night!

Get Your Sponsorships and Wristbands Today!

TCC Members invited to join us at the Hospitality Tent include the following companies:

Afton Chemical, Air Liquide, Albemarle, Arkema, Ascend Performance Materials,

Ashland, BASF, Braskem America, Celanese, Chemours, Chevron Phillips,

Covestro, Dow, DuPont, Eastman, Enterprise Products, Ethyl, ExxonMobil,

Flint Hills Resources, Formosa, Goodyear Chemical, Huntsman, Indorama, INEOS,

INVISTA, Kaneka, Kuraray, Linde, Lubrizol, LyondellBasell Industries, MEGlobal,

Mitsubishi Chemical, Nouryon, Novus International, Olin, OxyChem, Praxair,

Pure Salt, Sasol Chemicals, Sekisui Specialty Chemicals, Shell, SI Group,

Texas Brine, TotalEnergies, TPC Group

Individual Registrations - $50

Individual wristbands are available for Friday and Saturday nights only.

The wristbands will be available at the TCA Hospitality Tent or you can arrange to pick them up prior to the Rodeo.

This is a member only event. If you are interested in becoming a member of TCA, please contact Sabrina Schwertner at Schwertner@texaschemistry.org

Thank You to Base Camp Cookers for Catering our TCA Hospitality Tent!

Monetary donations to Camp Hope will be accepted at the event.

Thank you and we look forward to seeing you out there!!