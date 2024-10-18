Participate in TCA's Mid-Coast Industry VIP Online Golf Auction this year!!
TCA Mid-Coast Golf Tournament & FREEPAC Fundraiser
When: Friday, October 18, 2024
Where: The Wilderness, 501 Highway 332, Lake Jackson TX 77566
VIP Online Golf Auction this year!!
Our Golf VIP's this year will be: Paul Spinks with Shintech, Scott Daigle with MEGlobal, Clinton Parapat with Olin, Adam Jones with P-66, Joey Stowers with LyondellBasell and AJ Jenkins with Fluor
To bid in the online VIP Golf Auction Click HERE
Auction will close on Tuesday, October 15th at 4:00
SCHEDULE
8:30 am - Registration & Networking
9:30 am - Shotgun Start
Awards upon completion of play
TOURNAMENT REGISTRATION
$800 per Team of 4
$250 per individual
The TCC/TCA Political Action Committee
The mulligans and games support FREEPAC, and may be pre-purchased or purchased onsite at the tournament with a personal form of payment such as cash, personal check, or personal credit card.