TAPPICon 2025 is the premier conference for sustainable forest products producers.

The industry, from pulp and fiber to safety, leadership and technological advancements, continues to rapidly evolve to meet the future. Don’t be left behind. Join the global community as it convenes to educate, elevate and collaborate.

TAPPICon 2025 unveils a dynamic new program format focused on six critical topics that address key challenges and opportunities across all sectors of the global forest products industry. This fresh approach ensures attendees gain valuable insights, actionable strategies, and cutting-edge knowledge to stay ahead in an ever-evolving landscape.

In addition to its core focus areas, the 2025 program has expanded to include pulping, engineering, nanotechnology, and biobased products, broadening its reach and relevance. TAPPICon is the premier event for driving progress across the sustainable forest products industry.

Six key topics include:

- Equipment processes and operations

- Corporate citizenship, sustainability and environmental impact

- Pulp and fiber innovations, alternative materials and applications

- Emerging technologies and methodologies

- Innovative technology for products and processes

- Talent development, safety and best practices

When: May 4 - 7, 2025

Where: Minneapolis, MN