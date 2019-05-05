TAPPI PaperCon 2019

Designed by industry professionals, PaperCon draws CEOs, mill managers, superintendents, scientists, process engineers, and suppliers from over 25 different countries for a comprehensive conference that includes a peer-reviewed technical program, multiple networking opportunities, special events, and exhibits. There are 5 divisions of TAPPI involved in the planning and creation of PaperCon: Coating & Graphic Arts, Paper & Board, PIMA Management, Process Control, and Nonwovens.