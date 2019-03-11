Join our top industry producer and supplier professionals at the most comprehensive learning opportunity in the SynGas industry. You’ll experience exceptional education and networking events, and a unique trade show that showcases the latest new products. The SynGas conference is a real investment in both you and your company’s future. Come join colleagues and network, sharpen your skills, have tons of fun, bring back new tools and earn 2 CEU credits while doing it!
SynGas 2019
The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel 1601 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands, Texas 77380
BIC Events
