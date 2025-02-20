SWICA Craft Competition & Expo 2025

The SWICA Craft Competition & Expo event will feature a competition, expo, lunch and an award ceremony.

The competition will feature up to 8 teams of 3 for each flight, morning and afternoon (16 total).

Each team will choose to compete in one category: Hot/Rigid, Industrial or Removable and will showcase the hands-on application process and complete a written exam. All participants will be recognized and rewarded. Winners will be receive a trophy and monetary awards up to $500 each.

Registration is free!

When: February 20, 2025 - 10:00am - 6:00pm

Where: Pasadena Convention Center – Campbell Hall, 7601 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX 77505