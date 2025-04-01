SWICA Clay Shoot 2025

Join SWICA for its annual clay shoot.

All player registration includes ammo and safety gear, tournament play, carts, happy hour with drinks and food, opportunity to win prizes, and most importantly, the best industry networking in town! We encourage you to register for your sponsorship or as a player online below.

This event helps raise funds for Combat Marine Outdoors and The Mike Feehery Scholarship Fund.

When: Tuesday, April 1, 2025 | 1:00pm - 6:00pm

Where: Greater Houston Sports Club, 6700 McHard Rd, Houston, TX 77053