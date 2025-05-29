SWICA Annual Conference 2025

Join SWICA for their annual conference, a four day event where you can learn, network and have a great time with your colleagues.

Thursday, May 29 - Registration and board meeting.

Friday, May 30 - Golf, excursions, committee meetings and welcome reception.

Saturday, May 31 - General session and education, SWICA Annual Dinner

Sunday, June 1 - Annual Members' Business Meeting, general session and education.

When: May 29 - June 1, 2025

Where: The Lodge Gulf Shores, 21196 E Beach Blvd, Gulf Shores, AL

