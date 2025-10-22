SWICA 2025 Golf Tournament

Join SWICA for a fun day of golf, games, food, drinks, prizes and excellent industry networking benefitting Combat Marine Outdoors.

The Golf Committee will meet on Tuesday, October 21st at 12:00 pm in the Cipres Room for lunch & Golf Tournament prep at the Courtyard by Marriott Houston Northwest/Cypress.

23930 Northwest Freeway, Cypress, Texas 77429

When: Wednesday, October 22

Where: 12205 Fry Road, Cypress, TX 77433, Blackhorse Golf Club - Houston, TX,

For more information, visit https://swicaonline.org/golf.