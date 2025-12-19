TCA's 3rd annual Sweethearts & Shotguns

Please join us for TCA's 3rd AnnualSweethearts and Shotguns

New to shooting or looking to build confidence? Join our Women in Industry Clinic prior to the S&S Clay Shoot. Participants will receive special gifts, and a prize will be awarded to the most improved shooter. Please check-in no later than 7:45am.

Breakfast and Lunch will be provided by our Cook Teams *You are responsible for bringing ammunition*

12 Stations will be assembled for Clay Shoot Liability Waiver must be signed before entering Bevly Farms

Buckles will be awarded to: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place teams Overall Grand Champion Youth Champion

*No Practice Rounds*Annie Oakley will be available for $20 per shooter Mulligans will be available at last station $50 per shooter Women in Industry Clinic $20 (includes a gift and prizes)

Registration for Clay Shoot

Team of 4 for Clay Shoot- $1,000 Pre-registration ends February 13thOn-Site Registration will be available until 8:50 A.M.Golf Cart Rental is NOT included in the team registration. Please contact North Padre Golf Cart at 361-400-2893 to reserve a golf cart.