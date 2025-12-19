TCA's 3rd annual Sweethearts & Shotguns

Bevly Farms 3368, FM 2292, Corpus Christi, Texas 78415

Please join us for TCA's 3rd AnnualSweethearts and Shotguns

New to shooting or looking to build confidence? Join our Women in Industry Clinic prior to the S&S Clay Shoot. Participants will receive special gifts, and a prize will be awarded to the most improved shooter. Please check-in no later than 7:45am.

Breakfast and Lunch will be provided by our Cook Teams *You are responsible for bringing ammunition*

 12 Stations will be assembled for Clay Shoot Liability Waiver must be signed before entering Bevly Farms

Buckles will be awarded to: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place teams Overall Grand Champion Youth Champion  

*No Practice Rounds*Annie Oakley will be available for $20 per shooter Mulligans will be available at last station $50 per shooter Women in Industry Clinic $20 (includes a gift and prizes)

Registration for Clay Shoot

Team of 4 for Clay Shoot- $1,000 Pre-registration ends February 13thOn-Site Registration will be available until 8:50 A.M.Golf Cart Rental is NOT included in the team registration. Please contact North Padre Golf Cart at 361-400-2893 to reserve a golf cart.

Info

Clay Shoot, In-Person Event, Outdoor Event
