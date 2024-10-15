Supply Chain Baton Rouge Conference 2024

Welcome to the fourth annual Supply Chain Baton Rouge Conference!

× Expand Supply Chain Baton Rouge 2024

This pivotal event focuses on uncovering the latest opportunities, addressing key issues, and exploring valuable resources within the dynamic supply chain sector.

This year has expanded to four dynamic sessions covering issues that impact our region, nation and global economy. Come ready to learn, lead, and meet your professional peers.

Supply Chain Baton Rouge 2024 is a one-day event connecting growth-minded business leaders to the supply chain resources and partnerships available right in our own backyard. Discover tools to assist in your business growth and learn more regarding the future of this dynamic region.

When:

Tuesday, October 15, 8am - 3pm

Where:

Crowne Plaza Executive Center Baton Rouge, an IHG Hotel

4728 Constitution Avenue Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Register