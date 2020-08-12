Summer NAPE 2020 | Houston, TX

× Expand NAPE Expo NAPE Expo

For the upstream oil and gas industry, NAPE is where deals happen. The annual Summer NAPE expo in Houston is a networking event that brings together all industry disciplines; draws in decision-makers; focuses its participation on prospect generators; and hosts companies of all sizes, from small independents to majors. More intimate than NAPE Summit, this show is a “must-attend” event to network with the people and players who have firsthand knowledge of the opportunities and prospects throughout the area.

Summer NAPE is now one all-inclusive registration which includes the expo and Business Conference — all for the same low price as before. Attendees will enjoy the trade show and networking staples — Icebreaker, Prospect Previews, and luncheon — as well as the reworked Business Conference which will be held on the expo floor throughout the two-day expo and feature high-profile keynote speakers.

For exhibitor pricing and information, contact exhibit@napeexpo.com.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact sales@napeexpo.com.