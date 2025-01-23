× Expand CEM Solutions Co. Access to Short Course on Friday, January 24 Access to Exhibit Hall Access to Vendor Reception Access to All Refreshment Breaks 1 Raffle Ticket 1 Drink Ticket - 5 3rd Annual Stockyard Short Course taking place on Thursday, January 23rd, 2025 - Friday, January 24th, 2025 in Stockyards Station, Fort Worth, Texas. Hosted by CEM Solutions Co.

The Stockyard Short Course returns to Fort Worth, Texas, on January 23-24, 2025, delivering premier training for the corrosion industry!

Kick-starting the event is the Rectifier Course, crafted "For Technicians, By Technicians." This intensive, hands-on training—led by top industry experts—dives into essential skills for rectifier troubleshooting, maintenance, and safety, specifically tailored for field technicians eager to expand their expertise. Seize this opportunity to advance your technical skills and network with corrosion professionals from across the region.

Taking place on Friday, January 24, the Stockyard Short Course delivers expert-led sessions focused on advanced corrosion prevention, troubleshooting and maintenance strategies tailored for field technicians. Attendees will gain hands-on insights into industry best practices, learning directly from seasoned professionals. While you're there, immerse yourself in the historic Stockyards district with its vibrant restaurants and local breweries, and catch the Fort Worth Rodeo happening nearby—adding unforgettable experiences to your time at the course.

Register now and visit the website to view details on sponsorship opportunities, exhibiting, course scheduling and more!

When: Thursday, January 23rd - Friday, January 24th, 2025

Where: Fort Worth Stockyards Station, 140 E Exchange Ave, Fort Worth, TX