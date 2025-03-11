StocExpo 2025

StocExpo provides a platform for the tank storage and future fuels industry that delivers valuable connections and unforgettable experiences for visitors and exhibitors alike.

StocExpo & the tank storage portfolio offers the full range of marketing opportunities to connect with the terminal operators & other industry decision makers. StocExpo is the largest and longest running event in the tank storage and future fuels industry with an eye firmly on the future.

Opening times:

Tuesday, March 11

09:30 - 17:30

NETWORKING DRINKS - 17:30 - 19:00

0TH BIRTHDAY AFTER PARTY - 19:30 - LATE

Wednesday, March 12

09:30 - 16:30

With over 3,700 industry professionals set to meet, this event is the perfect opportunity to network, learn, and grow your business. Don’t miss out on shaping the future of tank storage together!

When: Tuesday, March 11, 2025 - Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Where: Ahoyweg 10, 308 BA Rotterdam, Netherlands

