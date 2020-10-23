Stay Home for the Homeless

Like many others, Shelters to Shutters is going virtual!

Please join us the evening of October 23, 2020 for a live broadcast from 7:30 PM -8:30 PM EDT featuring stories of the lives we’ve changed this year and thepartners who make this transformation possible.

Funds raised will support our response to the increased need for those we servecaused by COVID-19.Shelters to Shutters transitions individuals and families out of homelessness toeconomic self-sufficiency by directly partnering with the multifamily industry toprovide employment and housing opportunities.

Contact Kristen Fagley, VP External Affairs, to learn more about sponsorships at kristen@shelterstoshutters.org or check out this information page:

Shelters to Shutters | 2020 Event Sponsorship Package