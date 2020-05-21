Join the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce, the East Harris County Manufacturers Assocation, The Economic Alliance Houston Port Region, and presenting sponsor Port Houston for State of Disruption: How Industry is Tackling Adversity. Special guest speaker, Hector Rivero, will discuss how the business of chemistry in Texas has been helping those on the front-lines during the COVID-19 crisis through:

- Providing raw materials for personal protective equipment (PPE), medical supplies, surgical equipment and plastics to protect our food supplies

- Altering production to make hand sanitzier and disinfectants for hospitals, homes & essential workers

- Preparing disaster plans through the pandemic while also preparing for hurricane season

Port Houston Executive Director, Roger Guenther, will provide opening remarks on the impact this has had to Port Houston.

