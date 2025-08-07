STAF 2025 Conference

Join industry professionals, thought leaders and innovators at the annual STAF Conference—a two-day event designed to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and networking opportunities.
Lead Connect & Grow:
Actionable Insights: Walk away with real strategies to elevate your personal and professional growth.
Inspiring Leadership: Learn from keynote speakers like Patrick Nelson, Sergeant Woodard, and “Mattress Mack” on resilience, success, and leadership.
Powerful Networking: Connect with industry leaders, professionals, and peers to build valuable relationships.
Additional Speakers Include: Termite Watkins and Wrestling Champion Booker T.
When: August 7-8, 2025 | Doors Open at 7:00am
Where: San Jacinto College (CPET), 7901 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77507