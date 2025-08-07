STAF 2025 Conference

Join industry professionals, thought leaders and innovators at the annual STAF Conference—a two-day event designed to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and networking opportunities.

Lead Connect & Grow:

Actionable Insights: Walk away with real strategies to elevate your personal and professional growth.

Inspiring Leadership: Learn from keynote speakers like Patrick Nelson, Sergeant Woodard, and “Mattress Mack” on resilience, success, and leadership.

Powerful Networking: Connect with industry leaders, professionals, and peers to build valuable relationships.

Additional Speakers Include: Termite Watkins and Wrestling Champion Booker T.

When: August 7-8, 2025 | Doors Open at 7:00am

Where: San Jacinto College (CPET), 7901 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77507