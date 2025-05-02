Spring Golf Tournament - ABC Greater Houston

Tee Off for Success at the ABC of Greater Houston Golf Tournament!

Get ready to hit the greens and make your swing count at the highly anticipated Associated Builders and Contractors of Greater Houston Golf Tournament. This event promises an unforgettable day of golf, networking, and camaraderie against the stunning backdrop of Greater Houston.

Why You Can't Miss It:

A Day of Golf Excellence: Prepare for an exhilarating day of golfing on a meticulously maintained course, challenging your skills and enjoying the fresh air of the great outdoors.

Networking Opportunities: Forge meaningful connections with industry professionals, contractors, and like-minded golf enthusiasts. Share insights, discuss opportunities, and strengthen your network.

Friendly Competition: Compete for exciting prizes and recognition in various categories, including the longest drive, closest to the pin, and the coveted tournament championship.

Scenic Beauty: Immerse yourself in the golf course's natural beauty, providing a refreshing break from your everyday routine.

Refreshments and Awards: Cap off your day with a delicious meal, an awards ceremony, and an opportunity to celebrate your accomplishments with colleagues and friends.

Whether you're a seasoned golfer or just looking for a fun day out on the course, the ABC of Greater Houston Golf Tournament welcomes players of all skill levels. Join us for a day of golf, friendship, and celebrating our vibrant construction community.

Register today to secure your spot and tee off for success at the ABC of Greater Houston Golf Tournament. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to connect, compete, and enjoy a day of golfing in the heart of Greater Houston!

When: Friday, May 2, 2025

Where: Wildcat Golf Club, 1200 Almeda Road, Houston, TX 77045

