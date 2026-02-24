Attend ABC Greater Houston’s Spring Clay Shoot & PAC Fundraiser on Monday, April 27, 2026, 8:30 a.m.–2:00 p.m. CST at Greater Houston Sports Club in Houston, TX. Network with industry peers and support ABC’s PAC efforts.

ABC Greater Houston’s Spring Clay Shoot & PAC Fundraiser brings together construction and industry professionals for sporting clays, networking, and sponsorship engagement while supporting the chapter’s political action committee (PAC) and advocacy efforts.

When: Monday, April 27, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CST

Where: Greater Houston Sports Club, 6700 McHard Rd., Houston, TX 77053