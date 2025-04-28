Spring Clay Shoot & PAC Fundraiser - ABC Greater Houston

Participants are invited to take aim and enjoy a day of fun and networking at the ABC of Greater Houston Spring Clay Shoot Tournament!

This exciting event offers attendees a chance to test their sharpshooting skills, support a meaningful cause, and experience a thrilling day of clay shooting, all hosted by the Associated Builders and Contractors of Greater Houston.

Highlights of the Event Include:

Clay Shooting Adventure: Shooters of all experience levels will step onto the range and take aim at flying clay targets, offering the exhilaration of a true hunting experience. Whether seasoned or new to the sport, participants are guaranteed an unforgettable time. Valuable Networking: The tournament provides a unique setting to connect with builders, contractors, industry professionals, and advocates within the construction community. It's a prime opportunity to build relationships beyond the jobsite. Friendly Competition: Competitors can look forward to exciting challenges across various shooting categories, with the chance to win fantastic prizes and earn well-deserved recognition. Scenic Setting: Surrounded by the natural beauty of the shooting range, participants will enjoy both the sport and the serene outdoor environment. Food and Fellowship: The event features delicious refreshments and a hearty meal provided by Holes Incorporated, along with post-tournament camaraderie among colleagues and friends.

Open to participants of all skill levels, the ABC of Greater Houston Clay Shoot Tournament invites everyone for a full day of sport, networking, and celebration.

Early registration is encouraged to secure a spot in this high-energy event that blends skill, community, and advocacy. Get ready to lock and load for a memorable day in the heart of Greater Houston.

When: Monday, April 28, 2025, 8:30am - 2:00pm

Where: Greater Houston Sports Club, 6700 McHard Rd., Houston, TX 77053

