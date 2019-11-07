The SPE Liquids-Rich Basins Conference–North America is taking place at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Convention Center in Odessa, Texas on 7–8 November 2019. The North American liquids-rich basins have been resilient in years past with operators in these areas pushing the limits of exploiting these resources in these prolific basins. Innovation and technology are propelling the industry to new highs, specifically in the areas of hydraulic fracturing, data management, and automation.

This conference will focus on the key technologies and strategies driving results in the development of the liquids-rich basins across North America and investigate emerging opportunities that will drive sustainability of these plays in the future. We will have presentations from various areas of the industry, including individuals working in engineering, operations, management, regulatory, and environmental. If you operate in any of the North American liquids-rich basins, we encourage you to share your knowledge and expertise.