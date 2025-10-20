The SPE Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition (ATCE) is the leading technical energy conference and exhibition for global E&P professionals, showcasing the people and solutions driving the industry forward.

At ATCE 2025, Solutions » People » Energy represents the core of SPE’s commitment to advancing the energy industry. This dynamic theme emphasizes the power of innovative solutions, the expertise of the people driving change, and the sustainable energy future we’re building together.

Join SPE and explore cutting-edge technologies, collaborate with industry leaders, and engage in discussions that will shape the future of energy—empowering you with the tools and knowledge to make an impact in today’s ever-evolving energy landscape.

When: October 20-22, 2025

Where: George R. Brown Convention Center, Houston, Texas

