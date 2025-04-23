Solar & Energy Storage Summit

Denver, CO Denver, Colorado

Join us in Denver, CO to gain crucial insights for the success of your projects, with agenda topics including:

- The rapidly shifting policy landscape and its impact on US solar and storage

- The shifting dynamics of solar and storage supply-chains: Geopolitical developments from tariffs to anti-countervailing measures – can the industry keep up?

- Overcoming headwinds to kick start project development: Is there an end in sight to interconnection delays?

- Demystifying investment tax credits: How will changes to the IRA under the new administration impact solar and storage investment?

- The impact of broader power market trends: Can renewables meet the increasing demand for clean and secure energy?

- Community, commercial and industrial scale solar and storage: What are the unique challenges of policy, financing and equity for distributed energy?

When: April 23-24, 2025

Where: Omni Interlocken Hotel, Denver, Colorado

Apply promo code SAVE20 for a 20% ticket discount

Info

Conferences & Tradeshows, In-Person Event
