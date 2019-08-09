SMRP Houston Chapter’s 11th Annual Maintenance & Reliability Symposium

Moody Gardens Hotel and Convention Center 7 Hope Blvd, Galveston, Texas 77554

SMRP provides unparalleled value for individual practitioners and professionals looking to expand their knowledge and skills and build more business connections with others. SMRP is the premier asset management resource for companies looking to improve their processes and procedures. SMRP provides ANSI-accredited certification programs to validate the skills of practitioners and give them an edge when applying for jobs in maintenance and reliability. Join SMRP’s community of over 6,000 members worldwide and take advantage of all of the membership benefits including: international affiliations, domestic public and private partnerships, educational opportunities, the SMRP Library, Solutions magazine, networking events around the U.S., local chapters and shared interest groups.

Moody Gardens Hotel and Convention Center 7 Hope Blvd, Galveston, Texas 77554
