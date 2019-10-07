SMRP Annual Conference

SMRP provides unparalleled value for individual practitioners and professionals looking to expand their knowledge and skills and build more business connections with others. SMRP is the premier asset management resource for companies looking to improve their processes and procedures. SMRP provides ANSI-accredited certification programs to validate the skills of practitioners and give them an edge when applying for jobs in maintenance and reliability.
Info
Louisville, KY Louisville, Kentucky
BIC Events
Industry Events, Networking