SMRP 2019 3rd Quarter West Houston Chapter Meeting

"Are Your PM's Preventing or Causing Failure?"

Presented by David Rosenthal, PE, CMRP

A core part of any site's asset care strategy is the time-based PM's performed by their maintenance staff. We depend on those time-based PM's to prevent failure. However, many sites have over 30% more PM's than they need. They are often generated from "knee-jerk" reactions to failures and failure consequences. Executing excessive PM's induces new failures, raises maintenance costs and inflicts downtime on assets in order to perform the required tasks. Our maintenance staffs know that many of these PM's rarely find the early onset of failure and can promote premature failure from poor execution, incorrect parts, defective parts, etc. Although many sites look to PM optimization for a remedy the outcome often results in the wrong PM's being eliminated and failures continuing to plague our facilities.

Condition-based PM's generated from proper PM optimization can bring relief. Run (condition-based) PM's executed by Maintenance and Production identifies failure before the complete (functional) failure occurs. The tasks are developed from failure modes and more effectively utilize maintenance and production resources. They are performed continuously, daily or on each shift and provide direction to identify failures before corrective maintenance is required. They are non-evasive and connect to failure modes for each asset. This presentation will show how to generate, administer, execute, and follow-up to condition-based PM's. Examples across several industries will be shown and how these sites lower their maintenance costs and improve production productivity through improved OEE (Overall Equipment Effectivness).