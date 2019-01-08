SeeHerWork Event

Houston, TX Houston, Texas

SeeHerWork is about inclusionInclusion begins by thinking about the items women need to be effective on the job. By continuously interviewing and listening to their needs, we design, manufacture, and sell game-changing workwear, safety equipment, and other job-specific products to keep women safe and aid them in performing at their highest level. Besides protecting them from hazards, well-fitting products inspire greater confidence, allowing employees to feel strong and unrestrained. Ultimately, together we will not only keep women safe but will also attract and retain more women into these careers.

