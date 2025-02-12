Discover How the San Jacinto College Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology Can Elevate Your Workforce!

× Expand San Jacinto College CPET Incumbent Workforce Training Open House

Join San Jacinto College for an exclusive Open House at the San Jacinto Center for Petrochemical, Energy and Technology on February 12, 2025, from 3 PM to 7 PM.

Explore their state-of-the-art facilities, meet their industry-expert instructors and see firsthand how their tailored training programs can help your team master critical skills and drive operational excellence.

Whether it’s advanced technical training or workforce development, San Jacinto College is here to support your goals with innovative solutions that deliver real results.

Email Flor Escatel at Flor.escatel@sjcd.edu for more details.

When: February 12, 2025, 3pm to 7pm

Where: San Jacinto Center for Petrochemical, Energy and Technology, Pasadena, Texas