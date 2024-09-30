The SAIA Annual Convention & Exposition brings together the largest gathering of scaffold and access industry professionals.

The Convention features industry-focused educational sessions and showcases the nation’s top scaffold and access exhibitors.

Networking is another key component of the SAIA Annual Convention & Exposition, and several programming elements have been built into the schedule to foster this important and valuable relationship building. Evening receptions give attendees a chance to enjoy food, drink, entertainment, and camaraderie with each other in an informal setting.