2026 Safety Excellence Awards

Celebrate excellence in workplace safety at the 39th Annual Safety Excellence Awards on May 15, 2026 in Galveston, TX. Presented by Industry Business Roundtable & HASC, this banquet honors top contractors and industry safety leaders.

The Safety Excellence Awards (SEA) honor contractors and subcontractors in the Texas Gulf Coast Area for outstanding on-the-job safety performance and best practices. Finalists and winners are recognized across multiple categories during this annual banquet presented by the Industry Business Roundtable and the Health & Safety Council (HASC).

When: Friday, May 15, 2026, 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. CST

Where: Moody Gardens, Galveston, TX (precise venue within Moody Gardens, typical banquet location)