Safety Committee Meeting - Lunch N' Learn with Y&A Cleaning

Attend the ABC Greater Houston Safety Committee Lunch & Learn on April 23, 2026, from 11:00 AM–1:00 PM in Houston, TX. Hear insights from YA Cleaning on safety practices while networking with industry professionals over lunch.

This Safety Committee Lunch & Learn brings together construction and safety professionals for an engaging session focused on industry best practices. Attendees will hear from YA Cleaning on relevant safety topics while connecting with peers during a networking lunch.

The event is part of ABC Greater Houston’s ongoing safety programming, designed to promote workplace safety, share knowledge and support continuous improvement across the construction industry.

When: April 23, 2026, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM CST

Where: Associated Builders & Contractors - Greater Houston - 4910 Dacoma Street HOUSTON, TX 77018-7516