Rice Global E&C Forum

11:15 am – 12:00 pm - Registration & Networking

12:00 pm – 1:00 pm - Lunch & Program

1:00 pm – 1:45 pm - Networking

Topic:

“Government Resources to Expand Your International Sales”

Join the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) to learn how to finance and grow your international sales. At this roundtable, we will discuss how your business can access vital capital to fulfill your sales orders, reduce the risk of buyer nonpayment, and extend credit to buyers to beat foreign competition.

Speaker:

Eric Miller, Regional Director, Export-Import Bank of the United States

Mr. Eric Miller is a Texas native and experienced international trader. Prior to joining EXIM Bank, he spent over a decade in the private sector financing & exporting capital equipment to buyers in 33 countries. Mr. Miller attended the University of Houston’s Bauer School of Business where he earned a B.B.A. in Operations Management in 2007 and continued his post-baccalaureate MBA studies at U of H with a major in Finance. Eric is also designated as a Certified Global Business Professional (“CGBP”) – a distinguished certificate issued by NASBITE International.

Registration:

$25 per person for online registration ($35 per person at the door)

Free for Rice Students (registration required in advance)

$15 for Rice Faculty (registration required in advance)

Online registration will close at Noon on Thursday, June 6, 2019. A boxed lunch will be served.

