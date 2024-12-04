× Expand Reuters Events: Solar and Storage North America 2024 Reuters Events: Solar and Storage North America 2024

An unprecedented growth opportunity in solar and energy storage has dawned for North America.

In 2024, solar and battery storage will make up to 81% of new US grid capacity [US EIA, 2024]. California and Texas are demonstrating the future of the US power markets, with the California Independent System Operator and Electric Reliability Council of Texas adding storage capacity at breakneck speed and integrating storage in grid balancing and load-shifting.

Yet with rapid growth, comes fierce competition. It has never been more crucial for solar and storage leaders to move at speed to secure market share.

To seize this golden opportunity, project development, financing, and procurement decision-makers must urgently overcome interconnection delays, volatile pricing, permitting challenges and supply chain unreliability.

Reuters Events: Solar and Storage North America at Energy LIVE 2024 will unite 200+ senior solar and storage executives from major utilities, IPPs and developers. Gain market-leading insights and make meaningful connections through curated networking opportunities to navigate change, unlock opportunity and shape your future strategy.

With interactive workshops and roundtables running alongside successful project rollout case studies and industry expert panels, capitalize on industry momentum to set your path to profitable partnerships, and get practical guidance for securing market share.

This executive summit is your one-stop shop to maximize your solar and storage cost-competitiveness and unlock unprecedented project development potential.

