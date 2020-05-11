RefComm® is recognized as the world’s premiere Delayed Coking (DCU) conference. RefComm Galveston 2020 also focuses on Fluid Catalytic CatCracking (FCCU) and Solvent Deasphalting (SDA). With operational excellence in mind, RefComm week starts with two days of training on Monday/Tuesday, followed by the technical conference and exhibition. Refiners and suppliers consistently give RefComm the highest conference ratings because of the excellent ratio of refiners to suppliers, refiner presentations, and refiner workshops/discussion groups. Give your team the knowledge they need for more production with less risk.
Training
Whether you are new to the industry or changing professional roles, the skills learned here will help you succeed! All training classes (priced separately from the conference) are taught by industry experts. Students receive a certificate for classroom hours and a class manual that can serve as a valuable office reference. Training courses include Coking, Fluid Catalytic Cracking, and Coke Drum.
Cost
- Early registration (before 03/20/2020) – $1,495
- Standard registration – $1,595
Schedule
- May 11-12, 8:00am-5:00pm
Conference & Exhibition
Refiner - Fluid Catalytic Cracking, Solvent Deasphalting
- Early registration (before 03/20/2020) – $970
- Standard registration – $1,080
Refiner - Delayed Coking
- Early registration (before 03/20/2020) – $1,095
- Standard registration – $1,195
Vendor - Delayed Coking, Fluid Catalytic Cracking, Solvent Deasphalting
- Early registration (before 03/20/2020) – $1,095
- Standard registration – $1,195
Schedule
- May 12, 5:00pm-7:00pm, Expo.
- May 13, 7:00am-7:00pm, Conference & Expo.
- May 14, 7:00am-6:00pm, Conference & Expo.
- May 15, (DCU Only) 7:00am-1:00pm, Conference