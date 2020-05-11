RefComm® is recognized as the world’s premiere Delayed Coking (DCU) conference. RefComm Galveston 2020 also focuses on Fluid Catalytic CatCracking (FCCU) and Solvent Deasphalting (SDA). With operational excellence in mind, RefComm week starts with two days of training on Monday/Tuesday, followed by the technical conference and exhibition. Refiners and suppliers consistently give RefComm the highest conference ratings because of the excellent ratio of refiners to suppliers, refiner presentations, and refiner workshops/discussion groups. Give your team the knowledge they need for more production with less risk.

Training

Whether you are new to the industry or changing professional roles, the skills learned here will help you succeed! All training classes (priced separately from the conference) are taught by industry experts. Students receive a certificate for classroom hours and a class manual that can serve as a valuable office reference. Training courses include Coking, Fluid Catalytic Cracking, and Coke Drum.

Cost

Early registration (before 03/20/2020) – $1,495

Standard registration – $1,595

Schedule

May 11-12, 8:00am-5:00pm

Conference & Exhibition

Refiner - Fluid Catalytic Cracking, Solvent Deasphalting

Early registration (before 03/20/2020) – $970

Standard registration – $1,080

Refiner - Delayed Coking

Early registration (before 03/20/2020) – $1,095

Standard registration – $1,195

Vendor - Delayed Coking, Fluid Catalytic Cracking, Solvent Deasphalting

Early registration (before 03/20/2020) – $1,095

Standard registration – $1,195

