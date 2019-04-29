RefComm Galveston 2019

Moody Gardens Hotel and Convention Center 7 Hope Blvd, Galveston, Texas 77554

RefComm deals with production goals, environmental regulations, revamps and maintaining equipment in your refinery. RefComm is highly unit specific and targets engineers, maintenance, and managers of these process units to discuss fine details of these processes in a way not possible in more broad conferences.  RefComm® caters to the operators in your units. The week starts with 2 optional days of training, followed by the technical conference and 100 exhibit booths with the latest technologies. Ask about the FCC promotion! Send your crews. Get them better equipped to run efficiently and safely with More Production and Less Risk!

Moody Gardens Hotel and Convention Center 7 Hope Blvd, Galveston, Texas 77554
