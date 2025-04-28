Refcomm Expoconference 2025

Refcomm Expoconference is the leading conference for training, safe unit operation, and production optimization within the delayed coking, fluid catalytic cracking, and sulfur recovery units.

Join refiners from around the globe at the world’s leading technical conference for the refining industry.

RefComm Galveston is a five-day, multi-streamed agenda consisting of two days of training for the personnel of the DCU and SRU, two - three days of technical presentations, an exhibition hall for meeting with technical experts and sourcing solutions, breakout discussion groups, and networking.

Why Attend?

- Share operational experience and best practices with 100s of refining professionals

- Expand your knowledge: learn from 50+ technical presentations covering delayed coking, fluid catalytic cracking, sulfur recovery, and fluid-coking/flexi-coking

- Develop practical solutions to operational challenges through peer-led detailed case studies

- Schedule business, job prospect, and networking meetings in advance and on-site

- Address your unit challenges with a range of 80+ world class exhibitors

- 50+ hours of technical content

When: April 28 - May 2, 2025

Where: Galveston, TX

Register here