PSRG PSM Forum Luncheon

PSRG cordially invites you to attend our next PSMForum™ luncheon that will be held on March 28, 2019 in Houston. This event is FREE and a complimentary lunch will be provided. Presentation will commence around noon followed by a Q&A session.

Guest Speaker will be Mr. Richard W. Sarnie, CSP, P.E, CCPSC, ARM-E.

In this presentation Mr. Sarnie will discuss lessons learned and relearned over decades in manufacturing and other industries on preventing and mitigating process safety incidents (LOSS OF CONTAINMENT EVENTS). He will show how these lessons learned can and should be applied across many types of manufacturing in in hydrocarbon and chemical process industries, for companies both large and small; both continuous and batch processes.

He will show that a Risk Based Process Safety approach is much more advantageous for businesses than a regulatory approach.