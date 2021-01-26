× Expand Prefab CONNECT 2021 | Virtual Event Prefab CONNECT 2021 | Virtual Event

Harness Critical Industry Developments to Align Your Offsite Construction Strategy to the Post-Pandemic Reality

Brought to you from the hosts of North America's premier offsite construction event, Advancing Prefabrication, this virtual meeting will be your chance to connect with global offsite construction leaders for the first time following a year of disruption to discover the latest innovations, industry updates, and global best practices to facilitate the future of prefabricated and modular projects for your portfolio.

This virtual experience will facilitate urgent need-to-know education and networking with dozens of owners, designers, and project leaders in an open and honest forum.

This is your chance to:

-Re-evaluate the opportunities for offsite construction across your portfolio with cutting-edge innovations developed in the Age of a Pandemic

-Be the first to hear evolving global trends, guidance and regulations to support wide-spread industrialization

-Become a facilitator of more ambitious prefabrication and modularization with the acceptance and commitment of your entire project team to maximize quality, safety and speed

Join us this January to take stock of the global offsite revolution and transfer critical lessons learned into your 2021 strategy.