POWERGEN International® stands as the premier networking and business hub for power generation professionals and solution providers.

POWERGEN International® will be held on February 11-13, 2025, in Dallas, Texas.

Bringing together power producers, utilities, EPCs, consultants, OEMs, and large-scale energy users, it serves as a platform to explore innovative solutions amid the shift towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources. POWERGEN fosters a progressive environment for our core audience, supporting their evolution, while also attracting new energy professionals embracing the clean energy movement towards Destination 2050.

Who should attend?

POWERGEN International® serves as a guiding force for energy professionals on their transformative journey. We invite technology experts, utilities, engineers, suppliers, decision-makers, and thought leaders to join us in learning valuable lessons from past and present projects. Together, let's cast a forward-thinking gaze toward the opportunities and possibilities that await us over the next 30 years.

Commitment

POWERGEN International® is committed to helping find a path from where the industry is now and the current challenges it is facing to new emerging areas and future-leading trends. The event engages new and repeat attendees in an emotional, innovative experience that facilitates valuable connections and meetings and helps participants find more of what they are looking for.

Meet the right people

At POWERGEN International®, our utmost priority is fostering one-on-one engagement and relationship building through our networking events. This aspect defines the essence of our event. Starting with breakfast roundtables to kickstart your day and culminating in enjoyable joint networking parties, you'll leave with a stack of new business cards and valuable connections.

Services and product suppliers

Discover the exhibit hall buzzing with hundreds of companies offering products, technologies, and knowledge that provide solutions for the power generation industry. Explore POWERGEN International® for exceptional access to industry decision-makers, innovators, and the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Unparalleled education to stay updated

The 9-track technology program connects global industry thought-leaders, fostering networking, knowledge-sharing, and collaborative problem-solving with utilities, product providers, and service providers. Addressing relevant and timely topics, it responds to the market's current needs each year.