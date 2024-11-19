× Expand Port Technology Summit North America 2024 Port Technology Summit North America 2024

Join Port Technology International at Hilton Norfolk The Main, Norfolk, Virginia, USA, on 19 - 21 November 2024, where it will have the honor of presenting the Port Technology Summit North America!

After two successful launches in North America last year, the Container Terminal Automation Conference and Smart Digital Ports Conference will combine to create a brand-new three-day flagship North American summit for ports and terminals. The summit will present CTAC mainstay topics, such as equipment, automation, and optimization, alongside popular themes from the SDP conference, including digitalization, sustainability, and collaboration.

Bringing together its global community of C-level industry professionals from ports, terminals, and technology solution providers, PTS North America boasts three days of exclusive keynotes and insightful panel discussions on the industry's key challenges and developments.

A variety of networking opportunities, including an Opening Ceremony and Gala Dinners, will also be available, designed to enhance your event experience and connect you with the people who are vital to the development of your business and increasing industry awareness.