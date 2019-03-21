Plant Maintenance, Inspection and Engineering Society’s Expo & Conference

Pasadena Convention Center 7902 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena, Texas 77507

Our purpose is to provide a forum to share knowledge, create a networking relationship among interested parties, and provide technical programs that are meaningful and that emphasize the hands on aspect versus the theoretical side of Mechanical Engineering. PMIES is managed by a steering committee composed mainly of engineers from the Ship Channel / Bayport Industries

Pasadena Convention Center 7902 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena, Texas 77507
