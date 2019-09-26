PK Companies host an open house for its Corpus Christi office

PK Companies will host an open house on Thursday, September 26th from 11:00 am – 6 pm. Food and drinks will be provided. The company will show the capabilities of all of its 4 PK Companies.

New location:

4611 Southview Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78408

The new office is located five minutes from Valero Citgo FHR Buckeye and consists of 5,500 sq ft. of shop and about 1,000 sq ft. of office and a 12,000-sq ft. yard.

Our companies:

PK Industrial – PK Industrial is the pioneer of intumescent fireproofing applications in North America and a leading provider of industrial coatings (tank/vessel linings, Tank Exteriors, Secondary Containments, Steel Piping)

PK Safety – PK Safety is a leading provider of innovative safety services dedicated to keeping your workers and facilities safe through proprietary technology for complete and cost-effective safety service solutions. Services provided include professional safety attendants, technical rescue teams, field safety services, breathing air provisions, on-site emergency and safety training.

PK Technology – PK Technology provides full-service inspection solutions utilizing intelliSPEC™, PK’s proprietary cloud-based mobile software program delivering complete transparency and comprehensive knowledge to assist clients with making better data-driven business decisions.

PK Solutions – PK Solutions is the in-house development arm of PK Companies and consists of over 32 developers, software architects, business intelligence, data management and customer support. PK Solutions is the creator of intelliSPEC™, and Digital Data Management System, and weavix™, a mobile data-sharing platform designed for workforce optimization.