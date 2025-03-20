× Expand CEM Solutions Co Call to action PW Golf - 3 Piney Woods Short Course on March 20th, 2025 at the Shreveport Convention Center catered to corrosion technicians in Louisiana, Mississippi, East Texas, & Arkansas. Hosted by CEM Solutions Co in partnership with the Louisiana Pipeliners Association.

Join CEM Solutions for the Piney Woods Corrosion Short Course, the only event specifically tailored to corrosion technicians in Louisiana, Mississippi, East Texas, and Arkansas.

The Piney Woods Short Course is an event for corrosion technicians to network with industry peers and experts, and where sponsors and exhibitors have the unique opportunity to expand their brand presence on a large scale. Don’t miss the chance to connect with the corrosion community and showcase your brand in a region where corrosion control is crucial. Taking place in Shreveport, Louisiana, on March 20th, 2025, this is a great opportunity to enhance your skills, network with industry professionals, and expand your reach in this vital area.

- Register now to secure your spot.

- Exhibit to showcase your solutions.

- Sponsor to maximize your visibility and impact!

When: Thursday, March 20th, 2025

Where: Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo Street, Shreveport, LA 71101

ADDITIONALLY: Kick off the Short Course with Piney Woods Clay Shoot on Wednesday, March 19th, 2025 for a fun day of networking with sponsors, exhibitors, and fellow attendees before the short course!