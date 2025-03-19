× Expand CEM Solutions Co Call to action PW Golf - 3 Piney Woods Clay Shoot at Los Paloma in Benton, LA on March 19th, 2025. Hosted by CEM Solutions Co & partnered with the Louisiana Pipeliners Association.

Day 1 of 2 of The Piney Woods Short Course Experience - Catered to Corrosion Technicians in Louisiana, East Texas, Mississippi and Arkansas.

Join CEM Solutions on Wednesday, March 19th, 2025, for a fun-filled Clay Shoot to kick off the Piney Woods Corrosion Short Course in Shreveport, Louisiana. Hosted by CEM Solutions and proudly partnered with the Louisiana Pipeliners Association, this event offers a fantastic opportunity to connect with industry professionals from Louisiana, East Texas, Mississippi, and Arkansas. Build valuable relationships while enjoying a day of networking and fun and kick off the short course experience together!

Register now on the website to secure a spot for a day of networking, fun and industry connections.

- Sponsorship opportunities are available.

- Raffles will be held with exciting prizes.

- Breakfast & lunch will be provided, along with other surprises!

When: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Where: Los Paloma, 900 Seven Pines Rd, Benton, LA 71006

Register here!